FRENCH CAMP (CBS Sacramento) — A San Joaquin County man was found to be in possession of nearly two dozen stolen electric scooters from the Bay Area.
The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said an employee from Grüv scooters alerted deputies that the stolen scooters’ GPS locators showed the property was in French Camp. The scooters were originally reported as stolen to the Oakland Police Department on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Court and located the suspect, Timothy McMahon. McMahon, 38, was found to be on searchable probation, deputies said.
Deputies located 20 scooters — from Grüv, Lyft, Lime and Bird — inside an RV in the driveway. All were damaged, dismantled and altered in some way, authorities said.
McMahon was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple counts of possession of stolen property.
