OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A family seeking answers conducted a search Sunday for an Oakland man who has been missing for months.

The family of Jonathan Bandabaila passed out fliers with his photo in San Leandro. The 20-year-old left his Oakland home on May 3 on his way to a soccer tournament in Los Angeles. The next day, his car was found parked on the San Mateo Bridge.

His soccer gear was still inside the car.

Bandabaila’s mother Isata says he told her he’d be back.

“This has been really hard on my family and I. It’s a nightmare like you wouldn’t believe, knowing that one of your children is out there and don’t know what has happened to them,” she said.

The reward for information leading to Bandabaila’s whereabouts or status has increased to $10,000, Oakland police said.

Bandabaila is a black man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing some gray soccer warm-up gear. He was reported to be in good mental and physical health, police said.