SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Tenderloin District early Sunday morning.
The incident was reported at Larkin and O’Farrell streets at about 3:51 a.m. Police didn’t identify the victim or how they died. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444.
No further information is immediately available.
