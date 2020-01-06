Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A collision involving a big rig shut down all lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 880 in Oakland for about an hour and a half during Monday evening’s commute.
The crash between a big rig and a white sedan happened shortly before 5 p.m. on northbound I-880 just before the 66th Ave. exit. The sedan suffered significant damage.
A second car, a dark Volkswagen Beetle, was stopped in the middle of the crash scene but was later seen driving away.
There was no immediate word on injuries. Video from Chopper 5 appeared to show emergency personnel attending to someone in the roadway.
An ambulance and fire truck were on the scene just next to the Oakland Coliseum Arena.
All lanes of 880 were reopened by 6:24 p.m.
