



ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda police released surveillance camera photos Monday of four suspects who brazenly wheeled three shopping carts filled with unpaid merchandise out of a Grocery Outlet store.

Police said the incident took place at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Grocery Outlet store located in the 700 block of Buena Vista Ave.

Investigators said the suspects entered the store and worked in unison to steal the merchandise. The adult suspects were accompanied by a Samoan or Hispanic juvenile male approximately 11–12 years old. All five individuals were seen fleeing in a 1990s white and beige Ford Aerostar minivan.

The suspects were described as a Samoan or Hispanic female, 25-29 years old, 5’9”, 160 lbs, with black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Towngirl” in green and white lettering on the front, black pants with three white stripes, and furry black slippers.

The second suspect was described as a Samoan or Hispanic female, 21-22 years old, 5’4”, 160 lbs, black hair, wearing a black hooded zippered sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front and black pants with three white stripes.

The third suspect was described as a Samoan or Hispanic female, 5’5”, 120 lbs, black hair, wearing a tan dress with a lace front, and floral slides (shoes).

The fourth suspect described as a Samoan or Hispanic female, 50-55 years old, 5’5”, 170 lbs, black hair, wearing a black jacket, black shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Please contact Officer McKinley with any information related to this case, 510-337-8340.