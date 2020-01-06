



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — So many of us want to explore, discover and visit new places in the new year. The hottest destinations in 2020 range from Southeast Asia to Eastern Europe.

One popular location is Tokyo, home of this summer’s Olympic Games. The city is expected to have an influx of travelers from around the globe to see the games in person.

“I think Japan is an enigma,” explained Irene Arbiv owner, of the San Francisco-based travel luxury firm Travel Darlings. “I think traveling to Japan is akin to traveling to Mars. It is so unknown and sort of misunderstood, but still really glamorous and there’s something really evocative about it.”

In Asia’s Southeastern region, countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand are on many people’s itineraries, but it’s not for what you think.

“Thailand is not just a place for the beaches,” said Arbiv. “People are thinking about Chiang Mai and the elephants.”

In 2020, many are looking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Israel. Arbiv credited the Eurovision Song Contest for piquing many people’s interest in the country.

“Beyond the Jewish heritage groups or the religious groups, people are like ‘what lies beneath?’ Is it just the history or is it that we’re discovering it has the most beautiful beaches?” Arbiv said some have questioned.

For those looking to travel to Europe, Arbiv predicted Hungary, Czech Republic and Austria will be more popular than the obvious countries like Italy and France.

Lastly, if you’re looking to take a trip down to South America, Arbiv anticipated Argentina and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands and Amazon will top the list for many headed to that region.