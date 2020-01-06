SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in San Francisco that resulted in the suspects fleeing and then hitting a parking enforcement vehicle in San Francisco Monday.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Union St. between Van Ness Ave. and Franklin St. in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood.

San Francisco Police said officers had spotted a vehicle that had been involved in auto burglaries in the area and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and officers did not give chase, police said.

The vehicle, a white SUV, then collided with a parking control officer driving a patrol vehicle, knocking it onto its side. Four suspects inside the SUV fled on foot and were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

The parking control officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

A parked car also appeared damaged at the scene.

ATTN: Non Muni collision near Union and Van Ness. The 41 & 45 are rerouting: IB via Gough, Green, VN, Union; OB via VN, Green, Franklin, Union. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) January 7, 2020

A number of streets were closed in the area, and several Muni routes were being rerouted.