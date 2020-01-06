SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors have waived center Marquese Chriss after suffering a loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday night, according to multiple reports.
The Warriors have cut Marquese Chriss. Presumably clears a roster spot for Damion Lee.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2020
Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020
The 22-year-old had the only non-guaranteed contract on the Warriors roster. He was averaging 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season.
On Twitter, Chriss seemed to not be disheartened by the news, saying he’ll keep his head up.
I got u OG! https://t.co/sUQ8VORKbS
— Marquese Chriss (@quese) January 7, 2020
Anthony Slater, Warriors reporter for The Athletic, presumed that the Warriors’ waiving of Chriss was to clear a roster spot for guard Damion Lee, who is on a 45 day two-way contract. ESPN senior writer Adrian Wojnarowski later reported to confirm this plan.
Guard Ky Bowman is also running out of days on a similar contract. Bowman has played games with the Warriors’ G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz to extend his remaining time with the main team, which is in need of players.
Following Monday’s 111-98 loss, which was also their fifth straight, the Warriors are now 9-29. They host Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
