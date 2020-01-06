



NAPA (CBS SF) — Veteran female rockers Stevie Nicks and Blondie will be joined by rising country star Maren Morris among the headliners for the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival announced Monday.

Also joining them in the lineup for the festival which spans May 22-24 will be Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Dave Matthews Band, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

“We got classic rock, pop, Americana, electronic music and more,” Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley, told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.b “We have the strongest female presence we’ve had in our lineup to date, with Stevie Nicks, Blondie, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlisle. We’re proud of that.”

Tickets for the annual event got on sale Tuesday. Three-day passes for the event range in price from $359 to $4,350.

Graham was excited to sign up Nicks, who grew up on the San Francisco Peninsula.

She’s incredible,” he told the East Bay Times. “She’s like the only (female) artist in the world who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once as a member of Fleetwood Mac and once as an individual artist. We’re ecstatic to have her.”

He also said the festival has spent years pursuing Dave Matthews.

“The stars had to align,” he told the paper. “And they did — and it was the first headliner that we confirmed this year.”

Others on the bill include — the Avett Brothers, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Of Monsters and Men, Empire of the Sun, Muna, Foals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Digable Planets, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Trampled by Turtles, Grace VanderWaal, Village People, Eric B. & Rakim, Zedd and Amos Lee.

Music isn’t the only attraction, the festival also features food, wine and beer and a culinary stage where celebrities and well-known chefs collaborate during cooking demonstrations.