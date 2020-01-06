Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Heavily armed SWAT officers surrounded an Oakland warehouse housing a suspected indoor marijuana grow early Monday after receiving reports of a burglary in progress, authorities said.
Oakland police tweeted that officers responded to the 2700 block of Adeline St. around 3:53 a.m. One suspect had been taken into custody and a weapon recovered.
Responding officers also called in SWAT officers and a robotic surveillance vehicle because of concerns that other armed suspects may be hold up inside the warehouse.
Images from the scene showed SWAT officers deployed on nearby buildings and other officers trying to break through the warehouse roof.
No other information was immediately available.
