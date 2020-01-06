SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman fatally shot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 32-year-old Emma Hunt.
The shooting was reported at 3:51 a.m. in the area of O’Farrell and Larkin streets.
Hunt, a San Francisco resident, died after being taken to a hospital.
The shooting suspect, described as a man in his 20s, remains at large as of Monday morning, according to police.
No other details about the homicide were immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.
