MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Candace Andersen was sworn in Tuesday as the 2020 chairwoman of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, and came in with a ready list of board priorities for the coming year, including housing, homeless outreach and transportation.

Andersen, who represents District 2 that covers Lamorinda, the San Ramon Valley and other areas, has been on the board since June 2012 after serving for almost 10 years on the Danville Town Council.

Also sworn in Tuesday was new board vice chairwoman Diane Burgis, who represents eastern Contra Costa County and parts of the Dougherty Valley east of Danville and San Ramon. She was elected to the board in November 2016.

Andersen said other priorities will include updating the county ordinances covering short-term rentals, accessory dwelling units and tree preservation.

The board will also be choosing a new county clerk and recorder to succeed Joe Canciamilla, who resigned in late October, about a week before a settlement with the Fair Political Practices Commission alleged Canciamilla violated campaign finance laws by illegally spending more than $130,000 in campaign funds.

Fellow Supervisor Karen Mitchoff is one of 22 applicants for the appointment to fill that post.

Burgis said she expects 2020 to be an “interesting year” for the board and the county, and said she plans to continue her work to help preserve the Delta, bolster fire protection service in the county and bring more county service to East County.

Supervisor John Gioia, the outgoing board chairman, on Tuesday ended his fifth stint as chair.

“We’ve had great collegiality, even when we’ve had our differences, and that’s crucial in a democracy,” Gioia said.

A few minutes later, Andersen said, “Sometimes we agree on the ultimate issue, but we have different ways of getting there.”

