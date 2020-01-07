



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — School district officials in Contra Costa County will consider a request by students and parents to change the name of Wilson Elementary School.

An ad hoc committee will take up the request at 6 p.m. Thursday at a meeting at Grant Elementary School at 2400 Downer Ave. in Richmond, according to the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

Wilson Elementary, which is currently being rebuilt with students using a temporary campus in El Cerrito, is named after Woodrow Wilson, 28th President of the United States. Wilson’s legacy has come under increased scrutiny in recent years over his administration’s race relations and segregationist policies.

Parents and students want to rename the school after Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States. At Thursday’s meeting, members of the public and other people interested in the idea can voice their opinion.

A second meeting will be held on Jan. 23 and the location for that meeting will be announced soon.

Board policy 7310 outlines the process for renaming a school. Community members can also send their comments to the committee via email at communications@wccusd.net.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.