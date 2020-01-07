OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four robbery suspects were arrested and several weapons recovered early Tuesday in a series of raids by Oakland police, authorities said.

Armed with arrest warrants, officers swooped down on several locations as part of Operation Ceasefire — a police crackdown on the “most violent gangs/groups and individuals who are at the greatest risk of shooting or being shot” to reduce gun violence in the city.

The data-driven program was first implemented in Oakland in 2013.

Police said the warrants were connected to “an ongoing investigation.”

In a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon, Oakland police posted photos of several weapons that were seized during the raids.

An early morning Ceasefire operation today led to four people arrested. The suspects were wanted for robbery. Some of the firearms confiscated are illegal. This is still an active investigation. No additional information at this time. #OPDCARES #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/bzcWMsfGVd — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 7, 2020

No other details were released.