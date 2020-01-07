CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Gangs, Oakland police, Operation Ceasefire, Raids, Violent Crime

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four robbery suspects were arrested and several weapons recovered early Tuesday in a series of raids by Oakland police, authorities said.

Armed with arrest warrants, officers swooped down on several locations as part of Operation Ceasefire — a police crackdown on the “most violent gangs/groups and individuals who are at the greatest risk of shooting or being shot” to reduce gun violence in the city.

The data-driven program was first implemented in Oakland in 2013.

Police said the warrants were connected to “an ongoing investigation.”

In a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon, Oakland police posted photos of several weapons that were seized during the raids.

No other details were released.

