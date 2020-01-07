FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police arrested two teens in Hayward following a stolen vehicle pursuit from an area where 30 auto break-ins were reported, the department said on Tuesday.

Fremont police were called to the Mosaic Apartments at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when a witness reported seeing a man in a hooded sweatshirt breaking car windows. When police responded, two vehicles–a Honda CRV and a Mercedes Benz–fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.

The CRV was believed to be stolen and officers had been searching for it earlier after it was spotted through an LPR camera, police said.

Police chased the two vehicles onto Interstate Highway 880 South. One pursuit ended at Auto Mall Parkway in due to unsafe driving conditions. The officer chasing the Mercedes could not tell how many suspects were inside it.

The CRV driver led police on a chase through Fremont, Union City and Hayward. Officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to disable the car and the driver, a 16-year-old, ran.

Police arrested the teen as well as a 19-year-old passenger.

14 of the reported auto break-ins were at the Mosaic Apartments and the other reports came from the surrounding Sundale neighborhood, police said. Most owners reported no loss of valuables, but all suffered broken window damage.

There are additional suspects still at large, police said. San Jose police responded to the scene and are also investigating if the two suspects are involved in crimes in their city.