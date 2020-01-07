CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Pittsburg, Traffic Light, Vandalism

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Pittsburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who has been cutting wires to streetlights and traffic signals around the city.

The Police Department wrote on social media Tuesday about the vandalism, which has primarily taken place during late night hours in the downtown and northern area of Pittsburg.

Police released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about their identity to call (925) 252-4151.

