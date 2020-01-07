PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Pittsburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who has been cutting wires to streetlights and traffic signals around the city.
The Police Department wrote on social media Tuesday about the vandalism, which has primarily taken place during late night hours in the downtown and northern area of Pittsburg.
Police released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about their identity to call (925) 252-4151.
PPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying our chronic electronic wire cutting suspect. This unidentified subject has become a significant nuisance to the city by consistently cutting wires to city street lights and traffic signals. This has been occurring primarily throughout the downtown and northern area of Pittsburg during late night hours. Unfortunately, when the street lights and traffic signals are inoperable, it causes a safety concern for citizens. We understand the video surveillance is not great quality, but if the suspect is recognized, please contact PPD Investigations Division at 925-252-4151.
