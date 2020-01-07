STANFORD (KPIX 5) — In life, Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a deeply polarizing figure — reviled by some and revered by others. And he remains no less polarizing in death.

“A great terrorist has been taken out. Soleimani had a lot of blood on his hands,” said Bianca Zahria, an Iranian-American attorney in a phone interview.

The U.S. airstrike that killed General Soleimani has spawned days of mourning in Iran, anti-war protests in the United States as well as demonstrations in support of the military action, including a group of a dozen protesters in San Francisco on Sunday.

“I think it was the wrong decision. Not necessarily because Mr. Soleimani is a good guy, but because I don’t think they thought through what the repercussions were,” said Abbas Milani, a professor of Iranian Studies at Stanford University.

Professor Abbas says he’s concerned Soleimani’s killing will boomerang back on the United States, uniting disparate groups that only a short time ago were opposed to and protesting the Iranian government.

“The reason it helped is because it changed the narrative in Iran and it changed the narrative in Iraq,” said Abbas.

Zahria said she believes those concerns are overblown, arguing that General Soleimani’s death has dealt a significant setback to the regime in Iran.

“I think a great threat has been eliminated I don’t think he region has been more destabilized than it was before,” said Zahria.

Also of note: there is grave concern about the wider fallout from this action. That includes potential retaliation from Iran as well as political uncertainties here at home.