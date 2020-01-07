SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In advance of his inauguration on Wednesday, San Francisco’s District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin said Tuesday he’s ready to transform the office he was elected in November to lead.

In preparation, Boudin said he’s assembled subcommittees made up of special advisors to help him establish his new office and implement key policies.

“With the help of these committees, I will begin to transform the San Francisco DA’s office into one that works for everyone,” he said in a statement.

“These subcommittees are an important resource in reviewing the current office’s policies and proposing strategies to help create a more fair and just system in our community,” he said.

The subcommittees include Implementation, Focused Prosecutorial and Alternatives to Incarceration, Economic Justice, Youth and Children’s Justice, Restorative Justice, Second Look and Conviction Integrity Unit, Immigration, and Law Enforcement.

Over the past several weeks, the subcommittees have been meeting with community members, experts and people in the criminal legal field to review the District Attorney’s Office’s policy initiatives, recommend improvements and ensure a smooth transition.

Boudin is set to be sworn in as district attorney by Mayor London Breed on Wednesday during a ceremony at Herbst Theatre at 5:30 p.m.

Boudin, a former deputy public defender, narrowly won the race for district attorney back in November, beating out current interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus with 50.72 percent of the vote.

