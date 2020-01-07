SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The state of California’s first Asian-American sheriff will be sworn in on Wednesday in San Francisco.
Paul Miyamoto will be sworn in as the 37th Sheriff of the City and County of San Francisco by California attorney general Xavier Becerra during a ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Miyamoto was elected after running unopposed in November to succeed current sheriff Vicki Hennessy. A longtime veteran of the sheriff’s department, Miyamoto currently serves as the chief deputy sheriff of the department’s Custody Division, its largest division.
The Custody Division is charged with the operations of all six county jails, the hospital ward, the Classification Unit and the various jail programs, according to the department’s website.
The city’s new district attorney Chesa Boudin will also be inaugurated later on the same day. He said Tuesday that he’s ready to transform the office he was elected to lead.
