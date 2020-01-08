By Hoodline

Here’s everything you need to know about Oakland’s food and drink scene this week. In this edition: a Korean restaurant is headed to Piedmont Avenue, Adams Point has lost an ice cream shop and a Lakeshore Indian restaurant is no more.

Opening

Piedmont Avenue

Nokni Upstairs (3770 Piedmont Ave.)

Hoodline tipster Ms. Fizz spotted a pending liquor license application posted in the windows of the former Chow location. As the Chronicle reported, chefs Julya Shin and Steve Joo are planning to open Nokni Upstairs, serving Korean meals made with locally sourced ingredients, sometime this summer.

What started as a pop-up in various locations will now find a permanent home on Piedmont Avenue, sharing the space with Dona Savitsky’s new eatery, Doña.

According to their website, Shin’s connection to Korean culture is primarily through her great aunt’s food that she remembers eating and helping to prepare. Together with Joo, they are preparing their dishes centered around ssam, a Korean dish involving meat and other fillings wrapped with leafy green vegetables.

Closed

Adams Point

Icey Cream (346 Grand Ave.)

Hoodline veteran tipster Al M. tells us that Lake Merritt has lost an ice cream spot: Icey Cream is now closed. Al says the windows have been covered up, and he also spotted a construction crew working inside. A Hoodline reporter called to confirm the news, but the line was already disconnected.

No news yet what will be next for the space. No new permits have been filed with the city, according to online records.

Lakeshore

Flavors of India (3276 Lakeshore Ave.)

Al also says that the Flavors of India location on Lakeshore Avenue appears to no longer be serving Indian cuisine. “A notice on the window is saying that they will open through Thanksgiving and that would be final,” he wrote. He also spotted a for lease sign on the door. A Hoodline reporter also called this business to learn more details but the line was disconnected.

According to a real estate posting on Loopnet, the 2,395 square feet space is indeed available and it comes with a city approval for restaurant use. The listing promotes features such as high ceilings, a large dining room, and arched glass windows with visibility onto Lakeshore Avenue.