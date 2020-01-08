CONCORD (CBS SF) — An person on the tracks by the Concord BART station is causing major delays during the evening commute, BART officials said Wednesday.

BART police have made contact with the individual and are trying to move person out from the trackway, BART said in a post on Twitter.

BART PD has been working to move the individual from the trackway. Previously, trains continue past Concord via road manual. Power is off on tracks as personnel are now wayside to help the individual. — SFBART (@SFBART) January 9, 2020

Trains are currently being held and power is shut off on both of the tracks at Concord station. Trains are turning back at Pleasant Hill toward San Francisco International Airport and service is stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord.

The delays are affecting the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions.

BART said the person on the trackway is “unstable” and the agency is taking extreme caution to make sure the individual doesn’t hurt themself.

No other details were immediately available.