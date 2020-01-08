SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) – One lucky person is $5 million richer after hitting it big on a California Lottery scratcher sold in a Santa Rosa store.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Super Latino Market on Sebastopol Road. The winner is remaining anonymous, but owners Gilberto and Raquel Campos know him.

“He’s a local shopper, you know, a regular client,” Raquel told KPIX 5. “I know who he is and he purchased a scratcher for $20 and came back on (December) 26th.”

Gilberto said, “He had a picture on his phone and he’s like, it’s $5 million.”

Lottery scratcher sales have since tripled at the store. In the store’s parking lot Tuesday, KPIX 5 found five sisters who bought $125 worth of scratchers. They kept scratching until one of them landed a winning ticket.

“We got the five stacks of the dollars, which equals up to $1,000,” said Carman Virles. When asked what they would do with the winnings, Virles said the money would be divided five ways.

“Within this last week, we’ve had two winners of over a thousand dollar scratchers” Raquel said.

The Super Latino Market gets a cut of $25,000 for selling the $5 million scratcher.