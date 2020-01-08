SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – Authorities in Sunnyvale are investigating a rash of recent car burglaries, including more than 10 break-ins along the same block late Tuesday night.
The most recent break-ins took place outside the Parkwood Apartments on Rockefeller Drive, near Sunnyvale Middle School, shortly after 11 p.m. When officers from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety arrived, they found at least 11 vehicles were burglarized. Broken glass littered the sidewalk, glove compartments were opened and people’s belongings were strewn about.
Neighbors said they had been previously warned about break-ins on this street. But beyond taking stuff out, there’s not much they can do when parking on the street is the only option for many.
“I just bought my car two months ago. And now they broke in,” one of the victims told KPIX 5.
Department of Public Safety officials said the 11 break-ins from Tuesday night caps off a string of burglaries all day long. On Tuesday, there were more than 50 total, citywide.
Authorities have not named any suspects in the break-ins.
A rise in number of auto burglaries have also been reported elsewhere in the Bay Area, including Fremont, where 30 break-ins have been reported. Two teens were arrested in connection with those cases.
You must log in to post a comment.