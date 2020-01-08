VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the shooting of a 20-year-old man in a vehicle last month.
The victim, a Vallejo resident, was found in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 501 Sereno Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive, police Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.
Police detectives located surveillance video that captured the shooting. It showed the suspect walking toward the victim who was sitting in a parked car. The suspect then fired multiple shots into the vehicle, Rodriguez said.
Police identified Spencer Thomas, 42, of Vallejo as the suspect, and he was arrested around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Thomas has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana for sale, robbery, carjacking and transportation or sales of a controlled substance.
