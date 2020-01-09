



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been released from jail and has yet to be charged by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

University of California at San Francisco police arrested King John Baylon, 21, on suspicion of 18 felonies and one misdemeanor, including kidnapping, human trafficking involving a minor, having sex with a minor, possession of child pornography, using a minor for sex acts, lewd acts on a child, and meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

On Wednesday, however, prosecutors said that although charges haven’t been filed against Baylon, the case remains under investigation.

The teen girl, a Fort Bragg resident, was first reported missing on Friday near UCSF’s campus on Third Street in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The girl had apparently been at the UCSF Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes as a family member was receiving treatment.

After photos of the girl were spread on social media, she was eventually located Sunday at the Ferry Building on The Embarcadero, along with a man later identified as Baylon.

Police haven’t said exactly how Baylon, a Los Angeles resident, and the girl met or where they’d been hiding out in the days she was missing.

Baylon was initially booked into San Francisco County Jail and held on $1 million bail, but he’s since been released.

