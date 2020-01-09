



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would love to use her family’s season tickets this weekend to watch the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL playoff game, but her duties will keep her in Washington.

At her Thursday news conference, Pelosoi — the long time representative from San Francisco and 49ers season-ticket holder — was asked about this weekend’s NFC Divisional showdown at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“It would be my intention to go — I went to the one game in San Francisco [against Seattle], we [her family] watched all together the second game in Seattle,” she told reporters with a chuckle. “I have, unfortunately, responsibilities to save our country from peril this weekend … [wearing] my Democratic hat of top political leader so our family [in San Francisco] will enjoy our season tickets.”

Pelosi, who was born into the D’Alesandro family and grew up in Baltimore, was asked about a possible Ravens-49ers Super Bowl matchup. Those two teams met in Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore winning 34-31.

“We’ve had a Baltimore-San Francisco Super Bowl,” she said. “That was hard because I had been rooting for both teams all along and again going to the 49ers game [NFC playoff game] and watching Baltimore on TV right there in the stadium. So what happened, they both win — nobody was in a more difficult position than I was except the mother of the coaches [Jim Harbaugh was coaching the 49ers and John Harbaugh the Ravens] and you saw what happened at that game.”

“The D’Alesandros from Baltimore can all dressed in purple and the Pelosis from San Francisco all came in red. We had a lovely family reunion,” she continued. “This time I hope we get a similar result. I was scheduled to be in Florida for Super Bowl weekend. So I’m all set — one way or the other.”