BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A power outage struck the UC Berkeley campus early Thursday, cutting off electricity to 16 buildings including the main administration offices in Sproul Hall, the Memorial Stadium training facilities and Bancroft Library, officials said.
The outage appears to involved buildings located in the southern part of the campus including Bancroft Library, Barrows Hall, California Hall, Doe Library, Durant Hall, Dwinelle Hall, Dwinelle Annex, East Asian Library, Haviland Hall, Life Science Addition, Memorial Stadium & Simpson Center, Moffitt Library, -Morrison Hall, Sproul Hall, Valley Life Sciences Building and Wheeler Hall.
UC Berkeley police took to social media, warning employees to “be aware that card key entrances and the computer networking may be affected. Please contact your building coordinator for further info about your building.”
Students do not return to campus until January 14th when Spring semester begins.
