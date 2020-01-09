SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a hit-and-run collision on Treasure Island died when his vehicle crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.
The collision and crash involving a white Porsche were reported around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue H, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.
The Porsche was believed to have hit at least one parked car, then continued eastbound on 9th Street before crashing into the tree. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.
Anyone with information or who may have seen the collision can call police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
