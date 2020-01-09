Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A young woman was arrested Thursday in San Jose after she allegedly stabbed her 17-year-old boyfriend, police said.
Officers responded at 1:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of Story Road where they arrested the 18-year-old on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said no other information was available.
