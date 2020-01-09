US-IRAN CRISIS:U.S. Officials Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet
Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, San Jose, San Jose News, Stabbing

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A young woman was arrested Thursday in San Jose after she allegedly stabbed her 17-year-old boyfriend, police said.

Officers responded at 1:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of Story Road where they arrested the 18-year-old on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said no other information was available.

