WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Friday morning at a Watsonville home and authorities have arrested a suspect in the slaying, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, whose name was not released, was found sometime after 2 a.m. at a house in the 1400 block of Green Valley Road, the sheriff’s office said.
He died later at an out-of-county hospital.
Authorities arrested Joseph Keeler, 28, at the home in connection with the stabbing death. He is being held on a $750,000 bail.
No other information was immediately available about what led to the incident.
