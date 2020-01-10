Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Wednesday evening in Fremont.
Officers responded at 10:20 p.m. to a residence in the 4700 block of Selkirk Street in the Sundale neighborhood of Fremont on a report of a home invasion robbery.
Police said four men entered the home by breaking a sliding glass door.
Two elderly residents were inside the home at the time of the robbery, but they did not hear the suspects enter.
The suspects confronted the two residents, but the residents were not injured.
The suspects ransacked the home for several minutes and stole property and valuables before fleeing, police said.
