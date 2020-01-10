



SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — The clock is ticking for the people camped along the Joe Rodota Trail in Sonoma County.

They have until the end of the month to move but the question is: where are they going to go? The answer sparked both outrage and compassion at a town hall meeting Friday night.

Nicholle Vannuci, who lives on the trail says, “I’m scared I’m scared of the 31st — I’m scared for all of us on the 31st.”

Vanucci thought she would be on the streets for a couple of weeks after her divorce but weeks turned into years.

“When you are judged every single day because you are homeless you don’t think you’re a person anymore,” Vannucci said.

While she spoke up on behalf of those living in tents along the trail, residents voiced concern about a plan to provide shelter for the homeless.

One of the proposals is to buy three large homes to house some of the people living on the trail. The county is looking at two properties in Santa Rosa and one in Cotati at roughly a $1 million each.

Annie Darrimon, a Sonoma County resident complained “They just pander to the homeless, it’s disgusting and we have no say.”

Darrimon lives just blocks away from one of the proposed multi-bedroom homes. She’s concerned about how a shelter will affect safety in her neighborhood. Others believe something has to be done.

Andrea Ledele, a Sonoma County resident, says she is, “Open to all solutions, just wanting a solution now that it’s winter.”

Louise Richardson, another Sonoma County resident added, “We have homeless people living next to us. Until we do something about it, it’s only going to increase.”

It was comments like those that gave Nicholle Vanucci hope that this community can come together at some point to address homelessness.

“We just need simple things that don’t cost a lot of money and a little humanity,” Vanucci said.

The Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a location for an emergency shelter.