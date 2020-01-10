PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Police are searching for at least three suspects connected to an armed robbery at a Safeway store pharmacy in Palo Alto early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the robbery took place at the supermarket located at 2811 Middlefield Road around 12:40 a.m.

Employees said the suspects, who were wearing hoodies, broke a glass door to get into the store’s pharmacy, which was closed. At least one suspect had a gun and yelled for employees to get on the floor.

“I just hear the noise, went to see what happened,” said Mauricio Cerrano, a store employee. “And that’s when I see the guy, and right away he pointed to me and said ‘Hey, get down on the floor.’ It was scary.”

Employees said they aren’t sure if any shots were fired, but saw the men get away with items out of the pharmacy. No employees were hurt and no customers were in the store at the time, but the employees were shaken up. The store reopened before 6 a.m.

Palo Alto Police said the suspects stole an unspecified amount of drugs from the pharmacy and are reviewing surveillance video. Investigators expect to release additional information later on Friday.