



UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A woman was brutally beaten by a group of students in a fight outside of James Logan High School on Tuesday, Union City police said.

Police arrived to the campus at around 8:44 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight in front of the school, Lt. Mendez of Union City police said.

Police confirmed that a fight occurred between two groups of people–students and parents were both involved. One victim was transported to the hospital because of her injuries.

Friends of the victim said she went to the school to complain that her daughter was being bullied. They also claim the women was beaten and kicked unconscious.

One juvenile was arrested for battery with a serious bodily injury, police said. That juvenile was later released to a responsible adult.

This incident was isolated to the two parties involved and there is no belief that there are other suspects involved, police said. An investigation is currently underway.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim to help pay for medical expenses.

No other details were immediately available. KPIX requested a statement from the New Haven Unified School District but haven’t heard back as of Friday evening.