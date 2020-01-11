SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A packed crowd of 49ers fans smiled, cheered and danced their way out of SPIN, which hosted the official 49ers watch party, with high hopes for being a Super Bowl favorite.
“I love tonight man, my family’s been a season ticket holder since 1977 man, John Brody before the catch,” said Austin McDonald of El Cerrito. “This is awesome, I live for this, let’s go Niners.”
The crowd at SPIN was electric. They played ping-pong, won raffle prizes, and watched the game on several large screens.
“Without a doubt they’re going to make it, they got this, it’s our year,” said Michael Escobar of Orosi.
The fans say it’s our time. This was the Niners’ first post-season game, since 2013.
“I’m feeling ecstatic, I’m feeling really freaking great. This is a great day, I’m from Texas, I’m reppin’ San Francisco,” said Rosy Barrera of Austin, Texas. “I’ve always repped San Francisco, so this is my team.”
The Niners are looking to next Sunday’s game with great confidence.
“It feels great, like back in 2012, I mean, this is what we live for. We’re excited and we went through the worst,” said Israel Garcia of Orosi.
