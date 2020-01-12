SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The day after a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers fans are contemplating their choices ahead of next week’s NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

The most pressing question this Sunday night: would they rather the 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks or Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game?

For Refugio Cortez, there’s an urge to see the Niners play the Seahawks, to overcome the stigma of a long losing streak in Seattle and to prove they can beat their rivals yet again.

“I would get over that hump, that we’ve always been supposedly afraid of them. Seahawks, I want to get over that. We’ve proven it. And we’ll do it again,” said Cortez.

“I think honestly it would be easier with Green Bay, because I notice that we do better with conventional quarterbacks, as opposed to ones that scramble a lot,” said Gabriel Cortez.

At The Brit in downtown San Jose, in light of the stress on her body during close 49er games, Emily Lopez also thinks the team should play the Packers.

“You should’ve seen me at the last game!” said Lopez.

At the 49er store, large crowds packed the sales floor by lunch time. George Kittle jerseys were the hot item, according to the store manager. Courtney Hill says the Niners may have no choice but to play the Seahawks.

“In order to go to the Super Bowl, you got to beat the best team out there. And I definitely think Seattle right now is better than Green Bay,” said Courtney Hill.

“A lot of people are finally realizing that we’re not the crappy team that everyone’s put us out to be the last couple seasons. We’re not pretenders, it’s the real deal,” said Brook Hill.

Seat Geek reported average ticket prices have risen 14% in the past few days. On StubHub, the average ticket price is well over $400, about double the retail price. Would fans be willing to pay triple or quadruple for the NFC Championship?

“Ooh, I would do 4. I personally would do 4. That’s how much of a fan I am, I would do 4,” said Magana.

“Maybe (triple). I might have to dip into my retirement,” said Lopez.

The NFC Championship will kick off at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:40 p.m.