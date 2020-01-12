Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward saw its first homicide of the year on Sunday morning when a man found shot about 5:23 a.m. in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family can be notified, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7176
