SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A plane flying out of Mineta San Jose International Airport safely made an emergency landing after a mechanical issue prompted the pilot to turn the plane around on Sunday.
SkyWest flight 3467 operating for Alaska Airlines heading for San Diego departed the airport around 4:53 p.m. The pilot decided to turn around and land the plane after receiving some indication that a door may have possibly been ajar on the flight.
The plane landed safely. San Jose fire officials were on the scene but ended the emergency call by 5:35 p.m.
No other details were immediately available. SkyWest or San Jose airport officials did not confirm if a door was actually ajar on the flight as of Sunday evening.
