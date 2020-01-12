CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Ajar Door, Emergency landing, Mineta San Jose International Airport, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A plane flying out of Mineta San Jose International Airport safely made an emergency landing after a mechanical issue prompted the pilot to turn the plane around on Sunday.

SkyWest flight 3467 operating for Alaska Airlines heading for San Diego departed the airport around 4:53 p.m. The pilot decided to turn around and land the plane after receiving some indication that a door may have possibly been ajar on the flight.

The plane landed safely. San Jose fire officials were on the scene but ended the emergency call by 5:35 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. SkyWest or San Jose airport officials did not confirm if a door was actually ajar on the flight as of Sunday evening.

