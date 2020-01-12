STANFORD (CBS SF) — Blood supply at the Stanford Blood Center is at a critically low level, prompting an “immediate need” for all blood types and products, officials said.
The center is currently down to just a one day supply of blood types O positive and O negative.
The center cited recent holiday travel as well as the flu season as significant reasons for impacted appointments and reduced supplies.
SBC is asking residents across the Bay Area to donate blood to any nearby center. There are locations in Campbell, Menlo Park and Mountain View.
An SBC spokesperson says donating blood only takes about an hour of your time and one donation can help save up to three lives.
According to the SBC, someone in the U.S. needs blood about every two seconds.
You must log in to post a comment.