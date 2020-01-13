SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — There’s always the roar of the crowd when the home team runs onto the field, but 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said the crowd noise at Saturday’s game against the Vikings was something different.

“They’ve gotten a lot louder as we’ve gotten better,” Shanahan said at a news conference on Monday. “I thought they’ve been loud and great all year, but it definately was louder on Saturday.”

“Yeah, it was great. First experience like this at Levi’s. It felt like Candlestick days,” said Jerry Vega, a 49ers fan from San Jose who attended the game. “We were definitely loud. We had the place rockin’ so the offense couldn’t hear, so it was really nice.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins repeatedly tried to block out the noise with his hands, but it was futile.

The Vikings were knocked out and Shanahan said the fans helped.

“At the line of scrimmage they were loud. Whenever Kirk was in the huddle trying to call his plays I could tell whether or not it was affecting guys. And he was doing it all game,” Shanahan said.

It was the Niners first playoff win at Levi’s Stadium and — just maybe — part of a new and growing stadium mystique.

“All I saw in the stands was red. It was very noticeable and it gave us a special feeling,” Shanahan said.