



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested on grand theft and other charges stemming from a grab-and-run robbery at the Stanford Mall Macy’s store that was captured on cellphone video, Palo Alto police announced Monday.

Investigators said 28-year-old Nicole Schrell Garner, 19-year-old Destiny Faith Shephard — both of Antioch — Haley Cheri King and Janera Antonette Fraser, both 19-years-old from East Palo Alto, have been booked into the San Jose main jail on organized retail theft, grand theft and possession of stolen property charges.

Fraser was also facing an additional misdemeanor battery for allegedly kicking a witness.

According to investigators, Palo Alto police officers were dispatched to a grab-and-run theft report at Macy’s located at 180 El Camino Real around 3:48 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a female shopper witnessed four women stealing armloads of clothing and shoes. She began taking video of the suspects and followed them. One of the suspects became agitated that she was being recorded and lunged at the witness, kicking her in the buttocks.

As the suspects left Macy’s, they dropped some of the stolen items in various locations outside and fled in a vehicle. The witness followed the suspects into the parking lot and called police with their descriptions.

Responding officers located a vehicle with suspects inside who matched the description and stopped it at University Ave. and Donohoe St. in East Palo Alto. Police found more then $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise inside the vehicle and the four women were arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.