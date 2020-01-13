SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Three people suffered minor-to-moderate burn and smoke inhalation injuries following a fire at a single-family home in Santa Rosa late Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The blaze was first reported at 9:45 p.m. at 624 Oak St., Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said. Fire crews enroute to the scene were told residents might be trapped.

The residents were able to escape with help of a neighbor before fire crews got on the scene, Jenkins said. A live power line was seen down in the front yard.

According to Jenkins, a search of the home found no other occupants. A dog was found in good health and left in the care of neighbors. Crews were able to control the fire within 20 minutes, but crews stayed at the scene for at least three hours for overhaul and cleanup.

All three adult residents were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. An additional fire engine was called to the scene to assist the single-alarm response.

Jenkins said the fire is under investigation and arson investigators were at the scene, but it is not considered suspicious at this time. Damage is estimated at $500,000.

