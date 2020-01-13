PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A suspected drunk driver was pulled from freezing water after crashing her vehicle into a canal and overturning it in Pittsburg, police said Monday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Pittsburg police responded to the area of W. Lelan Road and Range Road after receiving reports of an overturned vehicle in the canal. Witnesses told police that just before the vehicle crashed into the canal, it was driving at an extremely high rate of speed.

Subject was pulled to safety thanks @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/i3PT343CBV — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) January 14, 2020

Witness said the driver was weaving in an out of lanes while not stopping at red lights.

Police said four good Samaritans “selflessly jumped into the freezing water” to pull the driver from the overturned vehicle, “effectively saving the driver’s life.”

The suspect, an adult female, was exhibiting signs of impairment, police said. She had told police that she “blacked out.” She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but it wasn’t clear if she was injured or how severely.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said there have been accidents in the same area on Leland Road in the past, one of which resulted in a fatality.