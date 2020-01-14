



DUBLIN (CBS SF) – After their Tuesday afternoon release from jail, the two homeless mothers and two male supporters arrested during the early Tuesday morning eviction of the group Moms 4 Housing said they planned to return to the West Oakland home for another protest.

The four people who were arrested at the house at 2928 Magnolia St. shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday were identified as mothers Tolani King, 46, and Misty Cross, 38, and supporters Jesse Turner, 25, and Walter Baker, 28.

The four people were booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on misdemeanor obstructing offenses. All four were released later in the day after posting $5,000 bail each, according to jail records.

Moms 4 Housing leaders King and Cross were elated to be out of jail Tuesday afternoon. They also promised their movement would continue.

“Man, I’m fighting this fight, period!” yelled Cross moments after exiting Santa Rita Jail.

When asked what she would say to those who might question the legality of occupying the vacant West Oakland home for two months, Cross replied, “They don’t see the bigger picture in this movement. I would say that they need to open their eyes and wake up to see what’s happening. That’s what I would say to them. It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. This could be your kid.”

Cross said the activists with Moms 4 Housing planned to return to 2928 Magnolia Street immediately after their release, despite the house being fenced in and its doors and windows being boarded up.

“This ain’t gonna stop!” exclaimed Cross. “That’s a temporary fence. It’s not in the concrete. Anything built up can be broken, just like this system.”

Walter Baker and Jesse Turner walked out of jail shortly after and talked about the early morning arrest.

“The moms said, ‘We’re not going to go,'” remembered Baker. “So they let us out and put the cuffs on us and said, ‘Is that too tight?’ We said, ‘That’s perfect.’ And then they tightened them a little more.”

The activists said they planned to hold a barbecue at the site of the Magnolia Street home in defiance and celebration. There was no word as to where the four homeless women who were staying at the home would be staying Tuesday night following the eviction.

A GoFundMe account set up to raise money to pay for their bail had raised more than $30,000 as of early Tuesday evening.

Cross and Baker are scheduled to be arraigned at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin at 9 a.m. Thursday and King and Turner are scheduled to be arraigned at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13.

