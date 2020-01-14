CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Evacuations, Gas leak, Harrison Street, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in San Francisco has led to evacuations in the area, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Police and firefighters were ringing doorbells and evacuating buildings on Harrison between 11th Street and Norfolk Street, the fire department said.

The department’s Twitter account posted about the gas leak and evacuations at about 12:48 p.m.

There was no word as to how long the gas leak might affect the area.

