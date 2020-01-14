SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in San Francisco has led to evacuations in the area, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
Police and firefighters were ringing doorbells and evacuating buildings on Harrison between 11th Street and Norfolk Street, the fire department said.
The department’s Twitter account posted about the gas leak and evacuations at about 12:48 p.m.
***GAS LEAK WITH EVACUATIONS *** 11TH ST/1500 HARRISON EVACUATING BUILDINGS ON HARRISON BETWEEN 11TH ST/NORFOLK ST A POLICE OFFICER OR FIREFIGHTER WILL BE AT YOUR DOOR IF YOU NEED TO EVACUATE #1500GL pic.twitter.com/8I6BLNhoU0
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 14, 2020
There was no word as to how long the gas leak might affect the area.
