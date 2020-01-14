



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Armed with a court order, the Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies forcibly evicted a group of homeless Oakland mothers from a vacant home early Tuesday that they had been illegally occupying.

A large contingent of deputies including SWAT officers arrived around 5 a.m, broke down the door of the home on 2928 Magnolia St. and began removing the women as housing advocates and supporters locked armed in front of the home and jeered “Shame On You.”

Several of the moms were handcuffed and taken into custody. The group’s leader, Dominique Walker, was not at the home at the time the eviction began. She arrived a short time later.

The sheriff had warned Moms 4 Housing that deputies would be carrying out their court-ordered eviction sometime this week, but they asked the women to leave the home peacefully in a statement.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the eviction order as mandated by the court,” the statement read. “We have reached out to Moms 4 Housing to provide resources and come to a non-confrontational resolution. They have declined our offers. We will continue to try and hope they vacate the home as ordered by the court.”

Southern California-based real estate investment firm Wedgewood Properties bought the Magnolia Street house, which had been vacant for two years, for $501,078 at a foreclosure hearing on July 31.

Carroll Fife, the director of Oakland Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, has been working with Moms 4 Housing. She said that was not the case.

“They have not talked to anyone,” said Fife. “We’ve actually had representatives, legal representatives, reach out to the sheriff’s [department] to negotiate a peaceful transition from the home and they refused.”

Referring to vacant houses that are bought and then re-sold, Fife alleged that multi-million corporations such as Wedgewood “are making profits off of what shouldn’t be a commodity.”

We are in #WestOakland this morning in front of the home where @moms4housing live on Magnolia Street. They face eviction but are refusing to leave. Today and every day this week, supporters will be here from 6am-6pm to show they stand with the moms. @KPIXtv #cbsnbayarea pic.twitter.com/Pb7XsyoGkR — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) January 13, 2020

A large group of protesters was at the home all day Monday in support of mothers. Homeless advocates promised a confrontation with deputies if they were to force the mothers out of the property, but the deputies arrived in force in the predawn hours Tuesday and there was no showdown.

On Saturday, Wedgewood Properties offered to pay Catholic Charities of the East Bay to move them out and shelter them for the next two months.

Walker scoffed at the offer, calling it “an insult.”

“It is deeply disingenuous for this multi-million-dollar corporation, through their multi-million-dollar public relations firm, to pretend to be concerned about the well being of black families,” Walker said. “Wedgewood CEO Greg Geiser is desperate to avoid taking responsibility for how this company has contributed to the housing crisis that is causing families like mine to be homeless and for participating in an industry that has robbed Black and marginalized communities of land and wealth for generations.”

Walker moved into the home on Magnolia St. Nov. 18 along with her two children, who are one and four years old. She said her youngest child took her first steps as they were working on fixing up the house, which had been vacant for some time.

She was later joined by five other Sameerah Karim moved their families into an Oakland home that was vacant and for sale. They were eventually joined by homeless moms Leena Graves, Jesse Turner, Angela Shannon, and Denise Bambauer and formed a group called Moms 4 Housing.

The property’s owner–Wedgewood Properties–got an eviction order for Dec. 17, but that was delayed by several court filings.

Last week, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney delivered the final eviction note.

In his ruling, Judge McKinney wrote: “The court considered, and denied, Ms. (Dominique) Walker’s request to proffer testimony through expert witnesses concerning federal and international legal authorities regarding the right to housing. The court recognizes the importance of these issues but, as raised in connection with Ms. Walker’s claim of right to possession, finds that they are outside the scope of this proceeding.”

“After consideration of the evidence submitted and the arguments of counsel, the court finds that claimant has no valid claim of possession to the subject property.”