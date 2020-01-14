SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A transient woman and a Sacramento man were arrested early Tuesday morning after police found them sitting inside a car with suspected narcotics in plain view.
It happened at 7:40 a.m. in the 900 block of El Camino Real, in San Bruno.
Following a report of a suspicious vehicle, officers searched the pair and found substances suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl for sales, along with stolen property and drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Taylor, 23, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, and unrelated warrants. Sacramento resident James Phipps, 56, was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance, and stolen property.
Anyone with information, is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.
