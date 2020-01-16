HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police have re-energized their efforts to find out what happened to Christine Eastin, a local teenager who went missing after a shopping trip to Mervyn’s in 1971.
Investigators took to Facebook on Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in obtaining any information about Eastin’s disappearance and offering a $50,000 reward in the case.
On the night of Jan. 18, 1971, Eastin — then 19-years-old — called a friend asking her to go shopping at Mervyn’s. The pair spent the evening at the store, buying a pair of boots before heading home.
Eastin dropped her friend off, went home and then stopped by a local car wash to clean her boyfriend’s car before picking him up at work. She was never seen again.
The following morning the car was discovered at the car wash, still dripping wet, but there was no sign of Eastin.
“It has been 49 years since she disappeared,” Hayward police said in their Facebook post. “But this will remain an open investigation until we can bring long sought answers to Christine’s family. To achieve this goal, we have a dedicated detective assigned to this investigation.”
The Hayward Police Department requests that anyone with information of what happened that evening contact Detective Sprague at 510-293-7176. He requests you contact him even if you have spoken to the police in the past regarding this case.
