SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent winter cold front ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday’s morning, triggering treacherous driving conditions and flooding on some roadways, officials said.

Intense storm cells began to descend over San Francisco shortly after 8 a.m. and would continue to produce potent short-lived downpours until around 11 a.m., forecasters warned.

A band of heavy rain associated with an approaching cold front can be seen just off of the San Mateo coast at this hour. Look for this to push inland over the #BayArea through mid-morning and through the #CentralCoast late morning to early afternoon. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/O73lkSQTuG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2020

“It means a burst of moderate to heavy rain is possible with the front,” the National Weather Service said of the brunt of the storm. “Impacts could be brief ponding on roadways, minor urban flooding, and hazardous conditions for motorists.”

The weather service issued a small stream and urban flood advisory for parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties until 11 a.m.

“Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Oakland, Concord, Antioch, San Leandro, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Danville, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette, Castro Valley, Hercules, Pinole, Orinda, Moraga, Clayton, West Pittsburg, Blackhawk-Camino Tassajara and Blackhawk,” forecasters warned.

High, gusty winds also pounded the Bay Area. Gusts were whipping up to 35-50 mph with the strongest being clocked on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay.

Santa Rosa and Larkspur had gotten nearly an inch of rain by 9 a.m. as the storm front struck the North Bay first and continued its march southward. Forecasters said rainfall totals would generally be 1-3 inches in the North Bay and coastal mountains. Elsewhere, total will range from quarter of an inch to an inch.

The storm was also creating havoc at San Francisco International Airport. There were at least 33 flights canceled into and out of the airport. SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said the cancellations were evenly split between arrivals and departures, mostly shorter flights along the West Coast.

By Thursday afternoon, forecasters said, a layer of unstable cold air will be perched over the Bay Area, bringing with it the threat of hail storms and possible thundershowers.

The highest peaks around the Bay may also get a healthy dusting of snow above 3,500 feet.

“When it`s all said and done a few inches (of snow) will be possible over the higher peaks of the North and East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains,” the weather service said.

PG&E was also advising customers to have a plan for inclement weather and be prepared for unexpected power outages.

“An impactful winter storm is on the way and we’re asking customers to have a plan to keep themselves and their families safe,” said PG&E senior meteorologist Evan Duffey. “Our team of meteorologists is closely tracking the weather system and working with our employees in the field to stage resources and ensure we’re prepared to restore power safely and quickly,”

The storm was set to bring blizzard conditions to the Sierra where higher elevations may see snow accumulations of 2 feet or more.

“The most likely timing of white-out conditions are expected ahead and along the surface and upper frontal boundaries,” the weather service said. “Current timing for this is from around 7 a.m. to around 1 p.m. Thursday. This will be the most hazardous period of travel with the heaviest snowfall rates and strongest winds and 2-plus inches per hour.”

Accumulations of 6-to-12 inches at lower elevations with 10-to-18 inches above 7000 feet and up to 24 inches along the Sierra crest.

Travel will be extremely hazardous on the upper passes of Highway 50 and I-80. Travelers will be forced to use chains and were warned to expect delays.

The weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and an Avalanche Watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Periods of high avalanche danger may occur from Thursday morning through Friday morning,” the weather service warned. “Forecast heavy snow and high wind may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains.”