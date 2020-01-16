Watch Live:Chief Justice Roberts sworn in as presiding officer in Trump impeachment trial, senators take oath as jurors
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Chesa Boudin, District Attorney Chesa Boudin, San Francisco, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, San Francisco News, Sandra Lee Fewer, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer


SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – After much speculation, San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer has decided against running for re-election later this year.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fewer said, “Today, it is with heartfelt appreciation that I share with my neighbors, friends, colleagues and constituents, that I will not be running for reelection.”

“It has been an incredible honor to serve in this capacity, but i am looking forward to a different pace of life, and contributing to my community in new ways,” the supervisor went on to say.

Fewer was under fire for leading a profanity-laden chant against the San Francisco police union at an election night party for then-district attorney candidate Chesa Boudin.

Afterward, Fewer faced a recall effort for the chant, for which she later apologized.

