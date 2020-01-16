SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – After much speculation, San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer has decided against running for re-election later this year.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fewer said, “Today, it is with heartfelt appreciation that I share with my neighbors, friends, colleagues and constituents, that I will not be running for reelection.”
“It has been an incredible honor to serve in this capacity, but i am looking forward to a different pace of life, and contributing to my community in new ways,” the supervisor went on to say.
Fewer was under fire for leading a profanity-laden chant against the San Francisco police union at an election night party for then-district attorney candidate Chesa Boudin.
SF supervisors past and present are in the house. @SandraLeeFewer leads a “F*ck the POA” chant while @JaneKim, @MattHaneySF & others share the stage. #SFDA @KQEDnews pic.twitter.com/4kSe72n3qz
— Mary Franklin Harvin (@EmEffHarvin) November 6, 2019
Afterward, Fewer faced a recall effort for the chant, for which she later apologized.
You must log in to post a comment.